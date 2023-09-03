Petaluma police arrest 3 people on suspicion of carrying loaded, unregistered firearm

PETALUMA — Two 20-year-old men and a 19-year-old man were arrested in Petaluma Friday for allegedly having a loaded and unregistered firearm in their car, announced the Petaluma Police Department.

Officers first responded to a suspicious vehicle near the intersection of Jaquelyn Land and Jade Street in Petaluma at 7:10 p.m.

During the investigation, officers said they learned that one of the three male occupants in the car had a prior arrest for unlawful firearm possession.

Police said they obtained consent to search the vehicle and found a loaded and unregistered firearm with a high-capacity magazine with armor-piercing rounds in the passenger compartment of the vehicle.

All three were arrested on suspicion of carrying an unregistered, concealed and loaded firearm following the investigation. They were booked at the Sonoma County Jail.