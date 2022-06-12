Overnight fire breaks out near Petaluma homeless encampment

PETALUMA – An investigation is underway after a fire broke out near a homeless encampment at a Petaluma Park early Sunday morning.

According to police, officers received a call about a fire at Steamer Landing Park around 12:25 a.m. When officers arrived, they found flames that were about three feet in height spreading to dry brush near the park's southwest end.

Police said the fire then spread to two propane tanks nearby. The tanks caught fire, expelling flames about 7 feet into the air.

Nearby encampment residents were evacuated as the Petaluma Fire Department contained the fire.

Fire near homeless encampment at Steamer Lane Park in Petaluma on June 12, 2022. Petaluma Police Department

The cause of the fire was not immediately known and is under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Petaluma Police Department at 707-778-4372.