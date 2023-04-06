Woman jailed after allegedly robbing Lucky supermarket, assaulting worker in Petaluma

PETALUMA -- A 29-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly robbing a Lucky Supermarkets store in Petaluma on Wednesday evening, according to police.

The robbery was reported at 6:27 p.m. at the store on Lakeville Highway, where a suspect later identified as Lower Lake resident Jasmine Inong allegedly stole merchandise and then assaulted a store employee who confronted her and tried to take the merchandise back, Petaluma police said.

The employee followed Inong as she fled from the store and got into a vehicle. Police got a description of the vehicle and found it a short time later parked on the shoulder of northbound U.S. Highway 101 north of the Lakeville Highway on-ramp with Inong inside, according to police.

Inong was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of robbery.