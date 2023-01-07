Watch CBS News
Police seek witnesses to Petaluma hit-and-run crash

PETALUMA -- Police in Petaluma were asking for the public's help identifying the people involved in a hit-and-run collision Wednesday afternoon.

A 45-year-old Petaluma man was struck at about 5:43 p.m. as he crossed Sonoma Mountain Parkway just north of East Washington Street, police said in a statement on Friday.

The victim was struck by a vehicle in the lane closest to the sidewalk and was thrown into the far lane, where he was struck by another vehicle. Police are looking for anyone who might have seen the collision to help identify that vehicle or its driver.

The victim was taken to a Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries and was in stable condition on Friday, police said. 

