Crews clean up hazmat spill at Petaluma milk processing plant

PETALUMA – Crews responded to a hazardous materials spill that took place at a milk processing facility in Petaluma early Friday morning.

Shortly after 6 a.m., firefighters were called to the Clover Stornetta facility on Lakeville Street on reports of the spill. Crews were told that a pipe had broken and about 3,000 gallons of a milk mixture made its way to a storm drain.

The mixture had made its way to the nearby Petaluma River, firefighters said.

Scene of hazardous material spill in Petaluma on July 8, 2022. Petaluma Fire Department

Petaluma Public Works along with Ellis Creek Water also responded, cleaning storm drains and sampling materials that were released. Firefighters also placed a containment boom in the river.

The fire department said Friday afternoon that mitigation and cleanup of the river was initiated by a private company hired by Clover.

Officials said the California Department of Emergency Services and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife have been notified.

No further details about the incident were immediately available.

Firefighters urged the public to be mindful about what is washed down driveways and streets, as the city's storm drains release into the Petaluma River, which empties into San Pablo Bay and eventually the ocean.