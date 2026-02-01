4 suspects at large in Petaluma jewelry store robbery; 2 arrested

Four suspects remain at large and two were arrested after an armed robbery at a Petaluma jewelry store on Saturday, police said.

Officers responded to Gold Rush Jewelers on North McDowell Boulevard around 4:45 p.m., learning six suspects entered the business armed with hammers, pepper spray and a gun, police said.

The suspects broke glass display cases and took jewelry while one suspect held employees up to gunpoint, police said.

A person who saw the suspects enter the store drove the suspects' unattended vehicle into the front of the store, police said, prompting the suspects to flee.

One suspect peppper sprayed the bystander as he tried to get away from the vehicle, police said.

Four suspects got into the vehicle and drove out of the shopping center while two others ran away, police said.

The suspect's vehicle was found abandoned in an adjacent neighborhood, police said. It was determined that the vehicle was stolen from Brentwood.

People on Coronado Drive saw a person jumping fences, and that suspect was taken into custody. A second suspect was also located in a backyard and taken into custody.

After searching the neighborhood for about two hours, the remaining four suspects were not found. They remain at large.

The suspects arrested were identified as 18-year-old William Butler Clarence of Pittsburgh and 18-year-old Moshae Koron Howell. They were booked for robbery, burglary, battery, assault with a firearm, exhibiting a firearm in a threatening manner and conspiracy.

The employees were not injured. The bystander was treated at the scene and released.