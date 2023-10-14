Peso Pluma draws crowd to San Jose's SAP Center

Peso Pluma – a global sensation who gained extreme fame in the last year – stopped by the SAP Center in San Jose Friday night.

"Peso Pluma's music is considered corridos, just a form of storytelling. I like to describe corridos tumbados like rap music in the sense of storytelling but with the influences of Mexican culture," said Tomás Mier, a staff writer covering Pop & Latin music at the Rolling Stone.

Outside of SAP Center, as people were going in, there were fans who dressed like him – even had their hair like his.

"I've been growing it out," said Braulio, a fan from Fairfield. "Since the day I saw him, I was like I want that haircut."

When asking fans what makes Peso Pluma so unique, many point to his voice.

"The way he sings, it's just different, different from everybody else," Braulio said.

Mier said Peso Pluma has a raspy voice that hasn't really been heard before.

"When you started listening to those first songs that started to blow up, I think people really caught onto that," Mier said. "He also has this swagger to him in the way he carries himself that I think just makes him one of those figures that you want to watch."

Evelyn Jiménez went to the SAP Center to see him with her family. For her, it's about the representation he's bringing to the stage that makes her his fan.

"He's global now, so that's huge especially for us Mexicanos like that's amazing to say that we're not just on the map here in California — We're everywhere now thanks to him. That's been the most impressive part," she said.

Peso Pluma performed at the VMA's just about a month ago, becoming the first regional Mexican music act to perform on the VMA's stage.

"I thought that was so dope that we had Peso Pluma in the VMA's. A part of Mexico was there, so that was awesome," Jiménez said.

Mier said Mexican music has been popping off in the last year.

"It's no longer a regional thing. It's no longer just a Mexican thing, and I think that's what's different this year. This is going beyond that," Mier said.

Jiménez went with her daughter Valerie, and said Peso Pluma's music has allowed her to connect to younger generations too.

"It connects us to our Hispanic heritage, and I enjoy his music a lot," Valerie said.