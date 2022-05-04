UPDATE: Knife-wielding man in custody at San Jose elementary school

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) -- A man armed with a large knife at a San Jose elementary school who police described as despondent was taken into custody Wednesday after a standoff lasting nearly three hours.

The incident happened on the campus of Gardens Elementary School on the 1000 block of Empire St. in the city's Northside neighborhood just south of Watson Park.

San Jose police said units responded just before 11 a.m. to the call about the campus intruder. Students and teachers were sheltering in place during the standoff and police said there were no students in danger.

Just before noon, San Jose police tweeted there were no students in danger as they had the suspect contained and were working toward a peaceful resolution with a crisis negotiation team.

4/ We are continuing to keep the suspect engaged in conversation/negotiation working towards a peaceful resolution. Students are not in danger as we have the suspect contained. — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) May 4, 2022

At 1:41 p.m., police tweeted the unidentified suspect was in custody and would be assessed by mental health professionals. The tweet also said if criminal charges were appropriate an update would be provided.