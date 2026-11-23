At least one person was injured Monday after a fire broke out in the Rossmoor retirement community of Walnut Creek, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

The district said firefighters were called to a possible explosion at 3:11 p.m. on the 1200 block of Fairlawn Court, adding that the fire was contained to one building. A second alarm fire response was initiated at first, but was upgraded to three-alarm as the fire spread.

Con Fire said one person was taken to the hospital after suffering burn injuries. The extent of those injuries was not immediately clear.

Rossmoor is a retirement community for residents over the age of 55.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to Con Fire.