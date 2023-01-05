Watch CBS News
Person assaulted, kidnapped in East Oakland

OAKLAND -- A person was kidnapped from a business along International Boulevard in Oakland Wednesday morning, police said Thursday.

The kidnapping occurred just before 8 a.m. in the 9600 block of International Boulevard. Police said an individual followed the victim into the business, used a weapon to assault the victim and force them into a vehicle.

The suspect left the area with the victim in a vehicle, according to police. Details about the suspect and vehicle were not immediately released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to please call the Police Department's special victim's unit at (510) 238-3641 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.

