Peninsula International Dance Festival celebrates joy of movement across globe

SAN MATEO -- For dancer Ariella Moreno, every step of the process of performing gives her joy. As she prepared for the Peninsula International Dance Festival this weekend, she said rhythm is in her blood.

"My grandfather started this company back in 1967 so I was born into it. I've been dancing before I could even walk."

Now her walk is a graceful reflection of Ballet Folklórico Mexicano.

As she rehearsed with her team, she said she is excited to be a part of the festival's diverse cultural showcase.

"I feel like this is a good way to showcase how many cultures are here within the Bay and what each culture does and represents. Because each cultural dance is completely different and it's unique to its own country and I think that's important for people to see," she said.

Ariella's father, Carlos Moreno Jr., is the team's artistic director and he hopes that sharing these dances will show audiences how layered Mexican-style dances are.

"When I was younger I remember people referring to Mexican folk dance as just people jumping around and dancing on a hat. But I've always felt -- and I'm glad to prove -- that it's a very difficult art and dance discipline. So we want to get to the highest level of it," he explained.

Gregory Amato, the artistic director of the festival, believes these experiences help bring people together.

"What we share is a common humanity through dance. Dance is the way we express ourselves. Dance is what unites us. Dance, rhythm and music. And it's important, especially now, to find some solid ground that we all relate to," he said.

According to Ariella, that sacred ground is where she feels most alive.

"Whenever I step out on that stage, nothing else matters in the world and I'm completely in my zone and I feel my happiest when I'm on that stage performing for everyone."

The festival takes place July 20 and 21.

WEBLINK: Peninsula International Dance Festival 2024