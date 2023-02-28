Peninsula gun storeowner questions the need for more state laws

By Lauren Toms, KPIX

BURLINGAME -- California is known for its sweeping gun control laws — something John Parkin knows all too well. He owns and operates Coyote Point Armory in Burlingame.

"As they keep tacking on these little laws every time they move along, it makes it really tough for people that want to exercise their Second Amendment right the ability to know what's legal and what's not legal," he told CBS News Bay Area.

When you walk into his store, the laws couldn't be more clear.

"I don't know why the state doesn't trust the people of California," Parkin added. "I think it's about control."

He represents the fifth generation of his family to live on the Peninsula and says the ongoing push to enact gun control legislation actually helps his business.

"The more gun laws that they push, the more people come into the store and buy guns because they too don't trust the government and think that they better hurry up and get a gun," said Parkin. "Or they're not going to be able to buy a gun in the future."

In the wake of a string of mass shootings in California, lawmakers are racing to propose legislation that further restricts gun ownership. To date, California has more than 100 active gun laws.

"We benefit financially from the gun control laws," Parkin explained. "I would rather not benefit in that way, I would rather benefit with the politicians leaving this stuff alone and regulating what needs to be regulated, which is what people do to other people."

Gov. Gavin Newsom has backed legislation that would expand places where concealed carry is prohibited to include private locations and businesses that are open to the public. It would also raise the minimum age to obtain a concealed carry permit to 21.

State Sen. Anthony Portantino has sponsored a handful of gun control legislation and declared the push is not to take "someone's Second Amendment away. We're making sure that the Second Amendment is properly applicable to people who weren't getting a concealed carry permit."

State lawmakers are also seeking to require gun owners to obtain liability insurance after San Jose moved to enact a similar policy earlier this year.

But Parkin says more restrictions and guidelines aren't going to stop violence and mass shootings. He argues those issues come down to illegal gun ownership and mental illness.

"I wish the state really would address not so much the gun but the individual reasons why people use a gun because there are different categories and different reasons," Parkin said. "And those need to be addressed."

For Parkin, he says he doesn't want to see more legislation on gun ownership, which he says is protected under the Second Amendment. But he will continue to be an expert on new laws and policies as they keep coming, and vowed to fight back on any infringement of his rights.