Peninsula firefighters rescue 3 people, including baby, trapped in rolled vehicle
REDWOOD CITY -- San Mateo County firefighters rescued three people from a single-vehicle rollover accident around 1 p.m. Sunday on southbound Interstate 280, near Redwood City.
Three people were trapped inside the car, including a baby.
All three were transported to a local trauma center within 30 minutes. Firefighters said all three had moderate injuries.
