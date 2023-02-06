Watch CBS News
Peninsula firefighters rescue 3 people, including baby, trapped in rolled vehicle

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

REDWOOD CITY -- San Mateo County firefighters rescued three people from a single-vehicle rollover accident around 1 p.m. Sunday on southbound Interstate 280, near Redwood City.

Three people were trapped inside the car, including a baby.

All three were transported to a local trauma center within 30 minutes. Firefighters said all three had moderate injuries.

San Mateo County firefighters rescued three people from a single-vehicle rollover accident around 1 p.m. Sunday on southbound Interstate 280, near Redwood City. San Mateo County Fire via Bay City News

First published on February 5, 2023 / 7:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

