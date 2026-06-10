Peninsula couple found joint ministry to feed, support homeless residents

A peninsula husband and wife have been fighting food insecurity for more than a decade from their own corner of the world.

At the intersection of Hope and Mercy Streets in Mountain View, people line up around a church building to receive a healthy dose of both thanks to Leslie Carmichael and Bob Lee.

"That's what we try to do is provide some hope to people that things can be better," Carmichael said.

The husband and wife's community service began with a step of faith among fellow church members.

"One of the challenges and discussions we had was, 'Why don't you step outside your comfort circle?'" Lee said.

They saw food insecurity among the unhoused, and they started sharing meals and sharing community. That became their motto as they founded Hope's Corner in 2015, a joint ministry of Mountain View Trinity and Los Altos United Methodist Churches.

Volunteers cook a hot breakfast for up to 250 people each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday morning.

Hope's Corner served 70,000 meals last year from the kitchen the nonprofit built with donated funds.

"We want to give them a sense that they are part of this community. We are not judging them. We are giving them dignity and respect," Lee said.

Guests also take a bag of purchased or donated lunch items to go.

Hope's Corner touched the lives of two thousand people last year, like Shelley, who preferred not to use her last name.

"It's a hot meal and it's made with love," she smiled.

In addition, folks can have their laundry cleaned and a shower for free. In fact, the nonprofit is planning to expand the laundry room to meet the growing need.

Guests can get hygiene supplies, clothes, and donated bicycles from Silicon Valley Bicycle Exchange, with free bicycle repairs on Saturdays.

Many guests have deep gratitude for Lee and Carmichael's compassion and care for them as individuals.

"They take great concern, rain or shine. They're here for us. Yeah," Shelley said.

Carmichael, a city planning consultant, and Lee, who's retired from hospitality management, say they've grown from opening their hearts and hands to serve others.

"They tell us if it weren't for Hope's Corner, they'd have a hard time making ends meet. So that keeps us going," Carmichael said.

Lee added, "I give to them and don't expect anything in return, but the joy they give us is a wonderful experience."

The Hope's Corner community is like family. Those who've gotten back on their feet often return and volunteer. And Lee has been a caregiver for one of their past guests.

So, for creating Hope's Corner to bring nourishment and support to the peninsula's unhoused, this week's CBS News Bay Area ICON Award goes to Bob Lee and Leslie Carmichael.