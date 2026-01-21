Peet's Coffee set to close several Bay Area stores

Peet's Coffee is expected to close several locations in and around the Bay Area later this month.

A spokesperson for the coffee company confirmed to CBS News Bay Area that the closures would take place at the end of January. The company did not say which stores would close.

"These closures reflect a broader effort to align our business with long-term growth priorities and current market conditions. We are deeply grateful to our incredible employees and loyal customers for their continued commitment to the brand," the spokesperson said.

Founded in Berkeley in 1966, Peet's has about 135 locations in the Bay Area, according to its website.

"As we move forward, we remain dedicated to the quality, craftsmanship, and heritage that have defined Peet's for the past 60 years, while embracing new opportunities to innovate and grow," the company added.

Employees said about 30 local shops could close.

The closures come as Peet's parent company is in the process of being acquired by Keruig Dr Pepper in an $18 billion deal. After the deal closes, the companies are expected to be separated into two businesses, with one focusing on coffee and the other on beverages.