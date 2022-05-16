Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in East San Jose

SAN JOSE -- Police and first responders were at the scene of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in San Jose Monday afternoon.

The collision happened at around 12:35 p.m. on the 2500 block of S. King Road just south of Tully Road in East San Jose.

San Jose police said the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At 2:11 p.m., police tweeted that the pedestrian had been stabilized. The driver remained at the scene and was cooperative with the investigation.