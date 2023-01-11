Watch CBS News
Pedestrian found dead in possible hit-and-run crash in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD -- Fairfield police are investigating the death of a pedestrian on state Highway 12 Wednesday morning.

Officers responded at 8:19 a.m. to reports of someone dead in the area of westbound Highway 12 near Pennsylvania Avenue.

Police said in an alert that "early evidence suggests the person's injuries are consistent with a traffic-related incident," but did not release further details.

The name of the person who died was not immediately available.

Police are asking people to avoid the area while officers investigate the death.

First published on January 11, 2023 / 11:02 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

