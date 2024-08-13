Pedestrian fatally struck on Hwy 101 in Sunnyvale Monday evening

A pedestrian died in a car collision in Sunnyvale on Monday evening, the California Highway Patrol confirmed.

The collision happened on Highway 101 near state Route 237 and was reported to CHP at 10:20 p.m.

At least two vehicles were involved in the crash that caused the fatality.

A Chevrolet Malibu overturned on its roof while a Toyota Camry had moderate front damage. CHP did not yet have clear information on which car struck the pedestrian.

The accident blocked all the northbound lanes of Highway 101 at Mathilda Avenue and all the southbound lanes of Highway 101 on state Route 237.

All lanes were opened by 1:50 a.m.