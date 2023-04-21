Pedestrian dies of injuries after getting hit by car in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- A man has died of his injuries after getting hit by a car earlier this week in San Jose, police said Friday.

The collision happened on Tuesday at about 6:15 in the area of N. White Road and Kentridge Drive. San Jose Police said a grey 2001 Chevrolet PT Cruiser was heading north on N. White Road when it veered into the southbound lanes and struck a pedestrian standing in the bike lane waiting to cross the street.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and on Thursday, he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. Detectives were waiting on the toxicology results of the driver as of Friday afternoon.

The victim's identity was withheld pending notification of his family members.

It was the 8th fatal collision and the 9th traffic death in San Jose in 2023, police said, as well as the 6th pedestrian death of the year.

Anyone with information on the collision was asked to contact Detective Bowen #4461 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4461@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.