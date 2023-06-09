Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Pedestrian briefly shuts down eastbound I-80 in El Cerrito

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now 6 am 6/9/23
PIX Now 6 am 6/9/23 09:34

EL CERRITO -- CHP in the East Bay briefly stopped traffic on eastbound I-80 Friday after a pedestrian got on the freeway, according to reports.

The KCBS Traffic Twitter account posted that cars were stopped on eastbound I-80 at Potrero at around 1:45 p.m. as officers dealt with a pedestrian on the freeway.  

A short time later, the Twitter account posted that the pedestrian was in custody and traffic had resumed with all lanes reopening.

First published on June 9, 2023 / 2:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.