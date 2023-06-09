Pedestrian briefly shuts down eastbound I-80 in El Cerrito
EL CERRITO -- CHP in the East Bay briefly stopped traffic on eastbound I-80 Friday after a pedestrian got on the freeway, according to reports.
The KCBS Traffic Twitter account posted that cars were stopped on eastbound I-80 at Potrero at around 1:45 p.m. as officers dealt with a pedestrian on the freeway.
A short time later, the Twitter account posted that the pedestrian was in custody and traffic had resumed with all lanes reopening.
