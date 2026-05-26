Family of Pearl Pinson seeks answers 10 years after Vallejo teen's disappearance

A vigil was held on Monday by friends and family of Pearl Pinson, 10 years after the Vallejo teen disappeared on her way to school.

According to authorities, the then 15-year-old was last seen on a pedestrian overpass at Interstate 780 on the morning of May 25, 2016. The following day, authorities located the suspect, 19-year-old Fernando Castro, in San Luis Obispo County.

Castro led authorities on a pursuit on Highway 101 to Santa Barbara County, where he was killed in a shootout with sheriff's deputies. Pinson was not with Castro when he was killed.

"Unfortunately, he may have taken the secret of what happened to Pearl with him to his grave," the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Monday.

Pearl Pinson, who was last seen on an overpass on Interstate 780 in Vallejo on May 25, 2016. Solano County Sheriff's Office

At the vigil, held at the overpass where she was last seen, loved ones said they have not given up hope in finding Pinson.

"We're just here to share stories…just pray that she returns home," said Rose Pinson Rodriguez, Pearl's older sister, told CBS News Bay Area. "We've been waiting for tips but unfortunately nothing has come in."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 707-784-1963.