Evacuations in place as Pay Fire spreads at dangerous rate near Placerville; hundreds lose power

EL DORADO COUNTY – Evacuations are taking place and multiple airplane hangers are involved in a vegetation fire south of Placerville on Saturday afternoon, fire officials said.

Cal Fire AEU said the fire, called the Pay Fire, is about 16 acres with a dangerous rate of spread.

The fire is moving toward the Placerville Airport along Country Club Drive, the El Dorado County Fire Protection District said.

The fire protection district added that structures are threatened on Country Club Drive and Dueden Drive. They also said multiple hangers are involved at the airport.

Evacuations

According to the evacuation map, mandatory evacuations are in place for roads such as Barett Drive, Brendan Way, Lions Park, and Airport Road from the Goldman Lane area to Country Club Drive.

The map also shows evacuation warnings along Airport Road from Goldman Lane to Broadway. Those warnings extend east to Newtown Road to Barragan Court.

Notable buildings in the warning include El Dorado Adventist School, Gold Trail Motor Lodge and Premier Healthcare Placerville.

Evacuation warnings were also issued around 3:40 p.m. for the area south and southwest of Cedar Ravine Road. Roads include Nugget Lane, Elysian Way and Sluice Box Road.

The warning was also extended northwest of the mandatory evacuations. Some roads now in evacuation warnings are Heritage Lane, Wiltse Road, Lane Drive and Eskaton Drive.

A temporary evacuation shelter has been established at the Placerville Library, located at 345 Fair Lane.

Power outages

There are also power lines down near the area where the fire started, the protection district said. However, firefighters have not said what caused the fire.

The PG&E outage map shows about 170 customers lost power just minutes after 2:30 p.m. south of the Placerville Airport.

Nearly 1,800 customers also lost power around 3 p.m. This outage extended from the airport area to Placerville and on the north side of Highway 50 near Placerville Drive. It was then reduced to about 311 customers in the area of the evacuation orders and warnings.

Road closures

Airport Road is closed at Broadway and Cedar Ravine Road is closed at Cedar Ravine and Camp Nauvoo Road.

Residents evacuating the area are urged to use Paydirt Road to Cedar Ravine Road to evacuate.