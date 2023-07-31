Paul Reubens, aka 'Pee-Wee Herman,' dead at 70

Actor, writer and comedian Paul Reubens, also known as "Pee-Wee Herman," died Sunday, his family has confirmed.

Paul Reubens, also known as Pee-Wee Herman, in a promo image from the 1985 film "Pee-Wee's Big Adventure." Warner Bros.

Reubens died from complications of cancer, according to a statement.

Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved... Posted by Pee-wee Herman on Monday, July 31, 2023

"Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit."

Reubens starred in the the 1985 film "Pee-wee's Big Adventure," and the television show "Pee-wee's Playhouse" ran from 1986 to 1990. He also performed as a voice actor on several other TV shows.

Reubens was arrested in Sarasota, Florida in 1991 on a charge of indecent exposure after allegedly "touching himself in a darkened adult movie theater," the Los Angeles Times reported.