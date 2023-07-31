Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Paul Reubens, aka 'Pee-Wee Herman,' dead at 70

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Actor, writer and comedian Paul Reubens, also known as "Pee-Wee Herman," died Sunday, his family has confirmed. 

Screen-Shot-2019-12-09-at-2.22.06-PM.png
Paul Reubens, also known as Pee-Wee Herman, in a promo image from the 1985 film "Pee-Wee's Big Adventure." Warner Bros.

Reubens died from complications of cancer, according to a statement.

Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved...

Posted by Pee-wee Herman on Monday, July 31, 2023

"Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit."  

Reubens starred in the the 1985 film "Pee-wee's Big Adventure," and the television show "Pee-wee's Playhouse" ran from 1986 to 1990. He also performed as a voice actor on several other TV shows.    

Reubens was arrested in Sarasota, Florida in 1991 on a charge of indecent exposure after allegedly "touching himself in a darkened adult movie theater," the Los Angeles Times reported.

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on July 31, 2023 / 10:14 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.