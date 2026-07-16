House approves renaming San Jose VA clinic after Army Ranger Pat Tillman

A proposal renaming the Department of Veterans Affairs clinic in South San Jose to honor U.S. Army Ranger and San Francisco Bay Area native Pat Tillman is closer to reality, following a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives.

On Wednesday, the House approved the measure from Reps. Jimmy Panetta (D-Monterey) and Rep. Ken Calvert (R-Riverside County) that would rename the outpatient clinic on Silver Creek Valley Place. The bipartisan measure was co-sponsored by every member of the state's congressional delegation.

"Renaming the San Jose VA clinic after Corporal Pat Tillman is about carrying on his legacy of patriotism and passion, as well as the progress we must make as a nation. Pat did nothing half-baked, did everything with a full heart, and represented the very best of our country in academics, athletics, and in service to the United States of America," Panetta said in a statement.

A graduate of Leland High School in San Jose, Tillman played four seasons for the NFL's Arizona Cardinals before enlisting in the Army following the terror attacks of September 11, 2001.

Calvert added, "Pat Tillman answered the call of his country in the wake of September 11th, exchanging his Arizona Cardinals uniform for an Army Ranger uniform. His extraordinary sacrifice embodies the patriotism that inspires so many to serve."

Tillman was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan before he was killed in April 2004. He was posthumously awarded the Silver Star and Purple Heart

Following his death, the Army originally told his family he had been killed by enemy fire, but later admitted he had actually been killed in an incident of friendly fire.

Panetta said, "At the same time, the circumstances surrounding his death in friendly fire remind us how our Army, Congress, and our country must ensure that this never happens again and how we can always do better when it comes to serving those who serve us."

The measure goes to the Senate, where Sen. Adam Schiff (D-California) has introduced companion legislation.