Parolee arrested Thursday night following standoff in Petaluma parking lot

PETALUMA -- A 36-year-old Santa Rosa parolee was arrested Thursday evening on various charges after having a standoff with police in Petaluma where he chased after and assaulted a woman who had a restraining order filed against him.

A Petaluma police department spokesperson said the incident began at about 6 p.m. at the Plaza South Shopping Center when police received a 911 call from a business in the shopping center with the woman screaming for help. Police learned from the woman that a man had chased her in the store. The victim used the store's mobile phone to call police . During the incident, police said the suspect took the phone from the woman and assaulted her.

The woman then reached 911 with her personal cell phone, telling police she was able to lock herself in a room. The suspect ran out of the store to his pickup truck.

A Petaluma police officer, who was nearby, spotted the suspect leaving in his truck, then attempting to hide by parking next to the victim's vehicle. Officers surrounded the suspect's truck with their patrol vehicles to prevent him from escaping.

The suspect opened his door and appeared to be surrendering when he jumped back in and attempted to flee. Officers pulled him out of the truck. After fighting with officers, the suspect was tasered and taken into custody.

Police identified the suspect as Daniel Rauer, 36, of Santa Rosa. He was booked into Sonoma County Jail on numerous charges, including violating parole, domestic battery, violating a restraining order, robbery, false imprisonment, obstructing an officer and resisting an officer with violence.