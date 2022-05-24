Park Police union: Visitors To San Francisco's Ocean Beach 'dangerously vulnerable' to crime

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- With the summer tourist season almost upon us, the head of the U.S. Park Service officers union issued a warning Tuesday to visitors to avoid San Francisco's Ocean Beach or the Presidio because they are simply not safe.

Union chief Kenneth Spencer cited severe staff shortages as the reason for his dire warning.

"With the Memorial Day holiday weekend here, millions of American families are putting the final touches on their summer vacation plans," he said in statement. "It saddens me to say that those plans should not include visits to the Golden Gate National Recreation Area or the Presidio because, simply put, they are not safe."

The Park Police have primary law enforcement jurisdiction throughout the parks, but have just 11 patrol officers to secure the area on a 24/7 basis.

"Experts have said that, at a minimum, we should have 83 officers assigned to the San Francisco Field Office to cover this massive area," Spencer said. "As a result, the thousands of families and tourists who visit areas like Aquatic Park, Fort Mason, Fort Funston, and Ocean Beach are dangerously vulnerable almost all the time."

His recommendation is to "look east to Yosemite, or south to Monterey, or north to Point Reyes for a safe and fun getaway -- at least for this summer. The risk of danger, and not having law enforcement assistance available to respond, is just too great in San Francisco."

The culprit, the union leader said, begins with the officers basic pay package.

A Park Police officer salary starts at $67,769 per year. By comparison, San Francisco city police officers have a starting salary of $92,560.

"Staffing levels at the U.S. Park Police have reached crisis levels," Spencer said.

He and his officer members are hoping for passage of a bipartisan bill pending in Congress that would largely restore officer staffing levels at the Park Police.