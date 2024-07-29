Palo Alto police search for man who entered apartment while residents were sleeping

Police in Palo Alto are looking for a man who entered an occupied apartment early this weekend, the department said Friday.

On Saturday at about 9:50 a.m., police received a call reporting a burglary that occurred overnight at an apartment on the 800 block of University Avenue.

A woman in her 30s awoke to find her bathroom window open and items in her bedroom and bathroom disturbed, which she said must have occurred after she went to sleep around midnight.

The woman's roommate had also been at home and asleep in another room. No suspect was seen or heard.

At this time, it does not appear anything was stolen from the apartment, according to police.

Surveillance photo of man suspected of breaking into an occupied apartment in Palo Alto on the morning of July 27, 2024. Palo Alto Police Department

Officers reviewed security camera footage, which depicted a male subject approaching the victim's apartment at approximately 2:00 a.m. The suspect appears to be a light skinned male adult, with a medium build, wearing a dark colored hooded jacket, light colored pants, and dark colored sneakers.

Police have provided a still image of the suspect and are hoping that the public may help identify him.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Palo Alto Police at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be e-mailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent via text message or voice mail to (650) 383-8984.