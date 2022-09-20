Palo Alto police release photo of suspect sought in home burglary

PALO ALTO -- Investigators released a surveillance photo Tuesday of a suspect in a home burglary over the weekend, hoping the public can help identify the man.

According to the Palo Alto police, the burglary was reported around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Lowell Avenue, where a resident reported hearing an alarm and then looked outside to see three suspects running to a parked car and then speeding away in it.

Officers responded and determined that a nearby home with no one inside it had been burglarized, with the suspects kicking open a side door and ransacking a few drawers in the home before the burglar alarm sounded.

The homeowner, a woman in her 80s, provided police with the security camera footage from her front door that showed a man coming to the home hours before the burglary in an apparent attempt to case the home.

The surveillance camera also captured the three male suspects in the burglary wearing black hooded sweatshirts and fleeing in a dark sedan.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to paloalto@tipnow.org or sent by text message or voicemail to (650) 383-8984.