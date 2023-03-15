Update: Palo Alto police give all clear after bomb threat at Stanford Shopping Center

PALO ALTO -- Police on the Peninsula were unable to find any explosives after a bomb threat was called in at the Stanford Shopping Center Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Police said the mall located at 180 El Camino Real received a phoned-in bomb threat to the management office at about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. Police officers and mall security are currently sweeping the shopping center with the help of an explosives-detection canine.

Happening Now: Officers are on scene at the Stanford Shopping Center, which received a phoned-in bomb threat to the management office at about 10:15 a.m. Officers and security personnel are currently sweeping the mall with the help of an explosives-detection canine. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/7IstTVLi2p — Palo Alto Police (@PaloAltoPolice) March 15, 2023

Out of an abundance of caution, police are advising the public to avoid the area during the investigation. Police are working closely with shopping center management and security personnel. So far, no lockdowns or evacuations have been ordered at the shopping center. Police said most of the stores have not yet opened for the day.

At 11:30 a.m., police said officers and security personnel completed their sweep of the mall and no bomb was found. While police are leaving the scene, the department plans to increase patrols in the area for the rest of the day.