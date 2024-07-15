Necklace stolen from Palo Alto woman during walk, 2 suspects sought

PALO ALTO – Police in Palo Alto are searching for two suspects after an elderly woman reported her necklace was stolen while she was taking a walk over the weekend.

Around 12:15 p.m. Saturday, the victim told police that she was the victim of a grand theft that took place minutes earlier on the 2600 block of Cowper Street.

Investigators said the woman, who is in her eighties, was walking with her husband when a male driver and a female passenger in a light-colored sedan pulled up. The female suspect asked the victim for directions to the freeway.

After the victim gave the directions, police said the woman motioned to the victim to move closer to the car, thanked her and got out of the sedan. The woman then placed a ring on the victim's finger and a necklace around her neck, as an apparent thank you.

The victim tried to hand the items back but was unsuccessful. The suspects drove off.

Police said the victim realized her own gold necklace was stolen when she got home. The necklace had a value of more than $1,000.

She was not injured during the incident, police said.

According to the victim, the female suspect was heavy-set and wearing a black head covering, while the male suspect had a black beard and was wearing a baseball cap and white shirt. Both suspects are described as between 50 and 60 years old.

The suspect vehicle was described as a white sedan, but no further description was available.

Police said the last time a similar incident occurred in Palo Alto was in February 2023, which is unsolved. Detectives are investigating to see if the incidents are connected.

Anyone who may have information about the case is asked to call Palo Alto police at 650-329-2413. Anonymous tips can be sent over email or by sending a text or voicemail to 650-383-8984.