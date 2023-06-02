Pajaro school district superintendent to leave for Stockton

STOCKTON - The superintendent of a school district in Monterey County is leaving to take a similar job with the Stockton Unified School District.

The Pajaro Valley Unified School District announced Friday that superintendent Michelle Rodriguez is leaving to take the superintendent job in Stockton after seven years with the district.

That tenure included the COVID-19 pandemic, wildfires, then this winter the breach of the Pajaro River levee during a storm, leading to widespread flooding in the northern Monterey County community and displacement of thousands of students and families, according to the district.

"To the remarkable Pajaro Valley community that has embraced me over the past seven years, I have a heart filled with gratitude for each and everyone of you who have been part of our efforts to improve the lives of our students, our staff, our families and our community," Rodriguez said in a statement announcing the move.

Her last day with the district will be June 30.

Stockton Unified officials said on social media earlier this week that the district's board of education will vote on the new superintendent selection at a meeting Tuesday.