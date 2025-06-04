Watch CBS News
Work on new paid Express Lanes on San Jose highways will begin soon

The Valley Transportation Authority said work on creating new paid Express Lanes on part of Highway 85 and Highway 101 will begin on Friday.

The paid Express Lanes will replace single carpool lanes from the Highway 101/Highway 85 interchange to Highway 87.

Conversion work will include the Highway 101/Highway 85 Direct HOV to HOV connector ramps and the Highway 101 approaches.

VTA said it is part of Phase 4 of the Express Lanes Project. 

Silicon Valley Express Lanes Project
Work on Phase 4 of the Express Lanes Project will begin on Friday, June 6, 2025, the VTA said. Valley Transportation Authority

Express Lanes can be used by HOV vehicles and motorcycles for free, but non-HOV vehicles must pay a toll with a FasTrak transponder. The toll price is based on traffic, with more traffic increasing the price.  

Highway 85 Noise Reduction

Work on a different project will begin on Friday as well. The VTA said its Highway 85 noise reduction program will break ground.

Highway 85 in Mountain View, Saratoga, Cupertino, Sunnyvale and South San Jose will get new pavement that reduces noise generation, the VTA said. 

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

