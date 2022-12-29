Police: Man arrested with over 34 pounds of cannabis, cash in Pacifica

PACIFICA – Police in Pacifica arrested a man Monday on drug charges after he was allegedly found with more than 30 pounds of cannabis during a traffic stop.

Around 1 p.m., an officer patrolling the 300 block of Firecrest Avenue spotted a vehicle parked in the middle of the roadway, police said. The officer contacted the driver, and found he had a bag with what police described as a "large quantity" of marijuana.

An investigation determined that the driver was in possession of more than 550 ounces, or 34.375 pounds of cultivated marijuana. Police said they also found a large quantity of U.S. currency.

Pacifica Police said this cannabis and cash was seized during a traffic stop on December 26, 2022. The driver was arrested on drug charges. CBS

The driver, identified as 25-year-old Salvador Macieli of San Francisco was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana for sale.

It was not immediately known when Macieli would appear in court on the charges.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call Pacifica Police at 650-738-7314, referring to case 22-3473.