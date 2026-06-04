Pacifica Municipal Pier closed after cracks spotted in concrete

The Pacifica Municipal Pier was closed indefinitely on Thursday after large, visible cracks were discovered.

According to a press release from the city, officials said there was "cracking, separation, and displacement" of the concrete walkway, along with structural elements near the pier's abutment.

"The Pier will remain closed until it can be determined that the facility is safe for public use," the city said.

Cracking on the Pacifica Pier, which promoted its closure on June 4, 2026. City of Pacifica

Well-loved by anglers because of the number and quality of the fish caught off Pacifica's shores, the pier is particularly popular in the summer months, which are considered some of the best times to catch fish like salmon and striped bass, officials said. Fishing at the pier is free and requires no fishing license.

The pier has been known to close during strong winter storms with high waves and heavy tides, but the cause of the current damage has not been determined. Officials said the city's structural engineer is conducting an assessment.

Anyone with questions or concerns about the pier is asked to contact the Department of Public Works Engineering Division over email or by calling 650-738-3767.