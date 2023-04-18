Police release sketch of Pacifica indecent exposure suspect

PACIFICA -- Police in Pacifica released a sketch Monday of a person who exposed himself to a victim outside a business earlier this month.

The incident happened on April 7 at the Eureka Square Shopping Center. Pacifica Police said officers responded at about 5:50 to a report from a female victim who said a man had exposed himself while she was sitting inside her parked vehicle inside the shopping center parking lot.

The victim told police the man was in his own parked vehicle and later opened the driver's side door to purposely show her that he was exposing himself. The victim immediately left the area, police said.

Pacifica Police Department

He was described as a Hispanic male adult in his 20s, slender build, with dark-colored hair, dark-colored eyes, and medium complexion. His vehicle was described as an older model black-colored four-door sedan.

Police asked anyone with information about this or similar cases to contact the department at 650-738-7314, or anonymously using the department's tip line at 650-359-4444.