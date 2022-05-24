Watch CBS News
Crime

Driver sought in Pacifica hit-and-run that injured 8-year-old

/ CBS San Francisco

PACIFICA – Police in Pacifica are seeking a driver suspected in a hit-and-run collision that injured an 8-year-old child last week.

According to officers, the victim was playing in the area of the 600 block of Manor Drive around 4:25 p.m. on Thursday. The victim followed a ball into the street when he was struck.

Police said the child was treated at a hospital and later released.

The suspect vehicle, which is described as a silver Honda Accord or similar vehicle, was last seen driving westbound on Manor Drive.

Police are seeking witnesses to provide additional information about the hit-and-run. Anyone with information is asked to call the Pacifica Police Department at 650-738-7314. Tips can also be given through the Silent Witness Tip Line at 650-359-4444 or by visiting the department's website.

First published on May 24, 2022 / 4:20 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.