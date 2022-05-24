Driver sought in Pacifica hit-and-run that injured 8-year-old

PACIFICA – Police in Pacifica are seeking a driver suspected in a hit-and-run collision that injured an 8-year-old child last week.

According to officers, the victim was playing in the area of the 600 block of Manor Drive around 4:25 p.m. on Thursday. The victim followed a ball into the street when he was struck.

Police said the child was treated at a hospital and later released.

The suspect vehicle, which is described as a silver Honda Accord or similar vehicle, was last seen driving westbound on Manor Drive.

Police are seeking witnesses to provide additional information about the hit-and-run. Anyone with information is asked to call the Pacifica Police Department at 650-738-7314. Tips can also be given through the Silent Witness Tip Line at 650-359-4444 or by visiting the department's website.