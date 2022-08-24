3 men suspected of prowling backyards in Pacifica neighborhood

PACIFICA – Police are searching for at least three men who are suspected of prowling backyards in a Pacifica neighborhood Monday evening.

Around 7:40 p.m., officers were first called to a home on the 700 block of Lockhaven Drive in the city's Westview neighborhood after a resident reported their rear sliding glass door was smashed while they were at home. The suspects fled before police arrived.

Officers learned that neighbors had spotted two men going through backyards in the neighborhood and were last seen walking through brush to a nearby canyon. The suspects were wearing dark hooded sweatshirts, with one possibly wearing a dark-colored flannel.

Neighbors could not give a detailed description of the men due to heavy fog in the area, police said.

Meanwhile, a nearby resident on the 700 block of Claridge Drive told police that surveillance cameras captured three men in their backyard around 7:45 p.m. The suspects were heard speaking Spanish in the footage and were wearing face coverings.

Officers believe the suspects climbed a fence along Skyline Boulevard to gain access to the backyard.

Police said the first suspect was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black beanie, dark pants and white shoes.

Meanwhile, the second suspect wore a black beanie, blue jacket or sweatshirt and dark pants. The third suspect wore a green Oakland A's baseball cap with a yellow bill, black jacket or sweatshirt and dark pants.

Police urge residents of the Westview neighborhood to check their security cameras for possible footage of the suspects and to watch for suspicious activity. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Pacifica Police at 650-738-7314, referring to case number 22-2328.