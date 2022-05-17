Pacific Grove schools reinstate indoor masking mandates

PACIFIC GROVE (CBS SF/AP) — Due to rising COVID-19 cases, the Pacific Grove Unified School District began requiring indoor masking again Tuesday.

The small school district, located at the south end of Monterey Bay, announced the requirement Monday after the Monterey County Health Department reported a seven-day average test positivity rate of 5.2% and a seven-day average of 12.4 cases per 100,000 residents.

Last month, the district's board set thresholds for indoor masking when the test positivity rate exceeded 5% and the case rate surpassed 10 per 100,000 residents.

The district serves a population of about 2,050 K-12 students in five schools. Its adult school serves about 2,500 students, according to the district website.