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Pacific coastline, Bay Area will have dangerous water and beach conditions, NWS warns

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

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Waters along the California coast and the San Francisco Bay will have dangerous conditions through the weekend, the National Weather Service said Saturday.

People visiting beaches along the coast are advised to stay away from jetties, piers, rocks and other waterside infrastructure. According to the NWS, breaking waves that are up to 16 feet are expected. There will also be an increased risk of rip currents and sneaker waves.

"Never turn your back on the ocean," the NWS advised.

The beach hazards statement is in effect until 10 p.m. Monday.  

Hazardous marine conditions are in effect through at least Sunday evening, with a gale warning and small craft advisory issued. Conditions are expected to be dangerous for mariners, inexperienced swimmers, and surfers.

"We want to reiterate how dangerous it's going to be along our Pacific coastline this weekend. Rip currents & sneaker waves will pull the most experienced and capable swimmers and surfers out to sea. Never turn your back on the water & stay off jetties and rocks," the NWS said.

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