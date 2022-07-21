Over 20 restaurants prepare specials for Dine Downtown San Jose

SAN JOSE - The annual Dine Downtown San Jose begins Thursday, with restaurants developing specials and multi-course menus for the 11-day promotional event.

More than 20 restaurants are participating in the Dine Downtown opening night, featuring menus for a variety of budgets.

"After two years of pandemic, Dine Downtown could be one of the drivers compelling Bay Area residents and office workers out of their houses," said Julie Carlson, marketing director for the San Jose Downtown Association.

The association has coordinated the event for the past 14 years, with Il Fornaio and Mezcal participating since the 2009 beginning.

Offerings include an overnight oats and craft "destination" coffee combination from Voyager Craft Coffee for $12 and $6 off a dozen Portuguese custard tarts, called Pasteis de Nata, at Pasteleria Adega.

Mama Kin, a new restaurant on First Street, is offering a $50 three-course menu featuring Prosecco, oysters "Rock-A-Fella," ribeye steak, grits and black velvet cheesecake flan.

Another restaurant new to the area, Serious Dumpling, is featuring a three-course meal including soy noodle salad, beef SJB and lava cake for $30, with a Pinot Grigio pairing for $9.

Mezcal and Farmer's Union, longtime Dine Downtown participants, are both offering three-course meals for $30 and $35, respectively.

Other offerings include a Cuban hot dog at Habana Cuba, a chicken arepa at FUZE Lounge, Bao buns at nomikai and flank steak at San Pedro Social.

The FAB, Fuze, Mama Kin, San Pedro Social, Secco and Serious Dumpling are all new to the annual event this year.

A full list of participating restaurants can be found at https://sjdowntown.com/dine-downtown/.