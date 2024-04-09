Golden Gate Park to host concert with System of a Down, Deftones following Outside Lands Festival

Outside Lands concert promoter Another Planet Entertainment (APE) on Tuesday morning announced the first of several ticketed concerts in Golden Gate Park this summer taking place after the Outside Lands Festival that will feature System of a Down, Deftones and more.

The concert scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 17, will feature co-headlining sets by the above mentioned bands as well as performances from The Mars Volta, Viagra Boys and VOWWS. The concert will be held on the Polo Field the weekend after Outside Lands is held, the announcement said.

Formed by four Armenian-American musicians in the Southern California city of Glendale during the early 1990s, System of a Down has become on of the most popular alternative-metal bands on the planet, despite not releasing a new album in almost 20 years and only making sporadic live appearances for festivals and headlining tours. Co-headliners Deftones are a hugely successful group from Sacramento (arguably the biggest band to ever emerge from the state's capitol) who have been pushing the boundaries of heavy alternative music for more than three decades, with some critics comparing their moody sound to the Cure and Radiohead.

Presale for the concert begins on Thursday, April 11 at 10 a.m. with general ticket sales starting the following day. Tickets for the concert will start at $169 plus fees for general admission and $399 plus fees for VIP tickets. More information is available at the newly launched Golden Gate Park Concerts website.

Early "Eager Beaver" tickets for the Outside Lands Festival went on sale last week and were gone in under two hours even without any festival acts being announced yet, according to the promoter. The line-up for the festival happening Aug. 9-11 is set to be announced on April 23.

Plans for the additional ticketed concerts in the park using the main Lands End stage and other festival infrastructure from Outside Lands were approved last September by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.

Under the approved agreement, Another Planet is set to host two or three ticketed concerts in the Polo Fields during August the weekend following the Outside Lands Festival for three years beginning in 2024. And as part of the agreement, the promoter will also fund free Muni rides to and from the Polo Field for concert ticket holders.

The additional concerts in the Polo Fields will have a footprint about a third the size of the Outside Lands Festival, and will be smaller, headliner-focused events. The agreement also calls for APE to produce annual complimentary concerts at Civic Center Plaza, Union Square and Embarcadero for the next three years.