Golden Gate Park concert with System of a Down, Deftones sells out in 90 minutes

The inaugural Golden Gate Park put on by Outside Lands Festival promoter Another Planet Entertainment (APE) featuring System of a Down and Deftones sold out of all 50,000 tickets in 90 minutes Friday morning.

The concert promoter announced the event was sold out at 11:35 a.m. Friday via the company's social media accounts. General ticket sales began at 10 a.m. Friday, the day after limited presale requiring a password that was held starting at 10 a.m. Thursday. Tickets for the concert started at $169 plus fees for general admission and $399 plus fees for VIP tickets.

"We can't wait to see all 50k of you on Saturday, August 17 at the Polo Field!" the post read.

Our inaugural Golden Gate Park Concerts show ft. @systemofadown & @deftones + special guests @themarsvolta, @ViagraBoys and @vowwsband is now SOLD OUT ⚡ We can’t wait to see all 50k of you on Saturday, August 17 at the Polo Field! 🤘 pic.twitter.com/QLN0BDtLWu — Another Planet Entertainment (@apeconcerts) April 12, 2024

The concert scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 17, will feature co-headlining sets by System of a Down and Deftones as well as performances from The Mars Volta, Viagra Boys and VOWWS. The concert will be held on the Polo Field the weekend after Outside Lands is held.

Formed by four Armenian-American musicians in the Southern California city of Glendale during the early 1990s, System of a Down has become on of the most popular alternative-metal bands on the planet, despite not releasing a new album in almost 20 years and only making sporadic live appearances for festivals and headlining tours.

Co-headliners Deftones are a hugely successful group from Sacramento (arguably the biggest band to ever emerge from the state's capitol) who have been pushing the boundaries of heavy alternative music for more than three decades, with some critics comparing their moody sound to the Cure and Radiohead.

Early "Eager Beaver" tickets for the Outside Lands Festival went on sale last week and were gone in under two hours even without any festival acts being announced yet, according to the promoter. The line-up for the festival happening Aug. 9-11 is set to be announced on April 23.

Last September the San Francisco Board of Supervisors approved plans for the additional ticketed concerts in the park using the main Lands End stage and other festival infrastructure from Outside Lands. Under the approved agreement, Another Planet is set one or two more ticketed concerts in the Polo Fields during August the weekend following the Outside Lands Festival for three years beginning in 2024.

The promoter will also fund free Muni rides to and from the Polo Field for concert ticket holders. The additional concerts in the Polo Fields will have a footprint about a third the size of the Outside Lands Festival, and will be smaller, headliner-focused events.

The agreement also calls for APE to produce annual complimentary concerts at Civic Center Plaza, Union Square and Embarcadero for the next three years.