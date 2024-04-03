Early "Eager Beaver" tickets for Outside Lands 2024 go on sale Wednesday morning

Celebrating its 16th year in Golden Gate Park this summer, San Francisco's Outside Lands Festival opened early "Eager Beaver" ticket sales Wednesday morning for three-day passes.

The pre-sale began at 10 a.m. with three-day general admission passes at $425, GA+ passes at $665 and VIP passes at $965. The festival's ultra VIP "Golden Gate Club" passes will cost attendees nearly $5,000. Those ticket prices do not include fees. Tickets will be available at the Outside Lands website.

The early pre-sale comes before the festival has announced any acts for this year's festival, which will be held on Aug. 9-11. Last year's edition included headlining acts Kendrick Lamar, the Foo Fighters, ODESZA, Lana Del Rey, and Megan Thee Stallion.

The event draws more than 200,000 people to Golden Gate Park in recent years, generating millions for the city's Recreation and Park Department, as well as the economic benefits created by concertgoers spending in the city.

It has also generated complaints from residents in the Richmond and Sunset districts about noise and increased traffic and disruptions during the festival weekend.