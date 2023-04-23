Outer Sunset shop owner happy about expanded Community Ambassador Program

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Community Ambassador Program in San Francisco is expanding by more the 50 percent in an effort to improve public safety and expand alternatives to policing.

25 new ambassadors, which include retired SFPD officers, will be deployed in six neighborhoods including the Outer Sunset and Hayes Valley, Mayor London Breed and SFPD Chief Bill Scott announced Friday.

News SF ambassadors in the Outer Sunset. CBS

The 25th Irving Market has been a staple in the Outer Sunset community for more than three decades. Owner Brandon Vuong said these days the family-run business deals with graffiti almost every other day, constant customer car break-ins in its parking lot, and multiple shoplifters.

"I would definitely say things have gotten slightly worse through the whole pandemic. People are getting more brave. I used to see when people steal things - $20, $30, 1, 2 beers, or more just the homeless. Now, I'm starting to see more just diversity of people stealing as well," said Vuong.

Mayor Breed said the ambassadors' role is to help recognize challenges and call for help.

"My first action as supervisor was to find a way to bring the retired police officer program to the Sunset. Residents have long been asking for more police presence and protection in our neighborhoods and these retired officers are a welcome sight," said Supervisor Joel Engardio in a press release. "They will help fill the gap as we work to recruit and hire enough new officers to address our severe police staffing shortage."

The new additions come after the mayor's police budget supplement was approved and the SFPD hiring freeze lifted.

"When I spoke to the ambassadors in the blue, they had the walkie talkies, it sounded like they were very knowledgeable. They informed me that they were able to escalate more quickly to the headquarters for when there are emergencies or situations such as grabbing a license plate or description," said Vuong.

Ambassadors are also trained to deal with mental health episodes and reverse overdose events.

"They don't carry any weapons but they're the eyes and ears so if something happens, they can call it in," said Bill Barnickel who is President Outer Sunset Merchant Professional Association.

Breed said ambassadors help free up officers to focus on addressing crime.

"We're walking up and down the street, we're checking in merchants seeing how everything is going, are there some minors things we can help you out with, if someone needs help, you can reach out," said retired SFPD officer Bud Clinton, who is a new ambassador. "If there's a homeless person, you can reach out, offer them police services, and also we're out there visibly."

Vuong hopes the program will help improve SFPD response times.

"If anything does happen it does take time for them to come out to assist us, we always have to watch out. It's always concerning because the windows - they break really easily," said Vuong. "Things get stolen really easily and it's very concerning always trying to keep the safety."

In total, San Francisco has 74 SFPD community ambassadors assigned across the city. They are scheduled to work two days a week, except in Chinatown and Union Square where Ambassadors work seven days a week.