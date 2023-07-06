Outer Sunset affordable housing project polarizes residents

SAN FRANCISCO - Sabrina Thillard has lived in the Sunset District her entire life. Currently, she and her husband are raising their three children there. But their quiet neighborhood is undergoing a big change.

Just across the street from their home, a new development is in the works: the city's first affordable housing project for educators, Shirley Chisholm Village.

"I think it's great," Thillard said. "I think teachers work so hard. I think that they don't get paid very well and I think it's time that we have teacher housing."

Thillard says it's a relatively quiet area, but construction has been starting at 7 a.m. since they broke ground in Sept.

"It's just a part of the process," said Thillard.

The family of five says the noise and the once shaking of their home is a short term problem. They think that the housing project, which will contain 134 affordable homes, is exactly what the city needs.

"Of course, its adding value and I think it's going to bring some great people," Thillard said.

Not everyone is excited about the new complex, however.

Neighbors who did not wish to go on camera say they understand the need for affordable housing for teachers, but think the location is less than ideal. Their main concerns are overcrowding and an already present lack of parking.

Developer Matt Franklin, President of MidPen Housing says they have been working with the neighborhood throughout this process.

"The development will have 50 onsite parking spaces," Franklin said.

"Nobody is more interested in making sure the community is adequality parked. Parking in the context of the location and the transit options in the community. We share that commitment."

Another neighbor, who did not wish to be identified, thinks the divide between residents who live here comes down between renters' owners.

"I support any new housing in the Sunset because I for one can't own, because I can't afford it. So, seeing housing being built in the sunset, I gladly support because it's bringing in new folks who are going to be supporting the neighborhood and you know we can't own," said the anonymous local.

The neighbors in opposition to the project say they may move, but Thillard sees that as a hasty decision.

"I mean everyone has the right to do what they want and make the decision they wish, but see the outcome before you make the call saying: 'I'm out of here'," said Thillard.

The project is expected to be completed and ready to receive applications by 2024.

MidPen Housing says they welcome neighbors to reach out and share their concerns, or keep up with the status of the project by contacting them at scv@midpen-housing.org.

