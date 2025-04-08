Opera San Jose set to present bilingual production of "Zorro"

Opera San Jose is hoping to bring in a new audience with its upcoming of "Zorro," a blend of Latin-American culture and California history that will be performed in English and Spanish.

Every note reflects a story of the past and the present.

Conductor Jorge Parodi recently rehearsed the music for the production, which will be Opera San Jose's second Spanish language offering. Maestro Parodi says it will engage audiences on all levels.

"There's sword fights, and all kinds of fights and drama. It's a very meaningful piece for all of us," he said. "First of all, it happens here in California, which is very unusual. So it's very rare to have an opera that happens in California."

It's also very rare to have an opera switch between English and Spanish so frequently, but Parodi says that is what makes this production of Zorro so magical.

"It makes it very easy to understand," Parodi explained. "Maybe because I speak both languages, but I'm sure in this community, a lot of people will understand most English and most Spanish. So in that sense, it's quite genius."

And according to stage director David Radamés Toro, the local story line is a reminder of California's multicultural heritage.

"The fact that it is an American opera, that is written on a Latino-American story," said Radamés Toro. "The story itself takes place in colonial California in 1811. And a lot of times when you don't study history outside of California, you tend to forget that, west of the Mississippi mostly belonged to the Spanish. It reminds us that the Latino culture is an American culture."

As the conductor and director prepare the final details for opening night, Maestro Parodi says the Spanish lyrics, paired with the poetic text, will captivate hearts of all cultural backgrounds.

"After all, in opera, the actor is the music. And when the music changes, the drama changes," he said. "But we have the text that tells us exactly what's happening."

A text that reflects California's vibrant past, and evolving future.