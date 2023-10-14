East Bay teen raises funds to fight cancer with open-water swimming

BERKELEY -- A Bay Area teenager is making strides in the fight against cancer by swimming in the open water in sometimes bone-chilling conditions.

Every flip and lap in the pool makes Maya Merhige a little stronger.

It's a lot warmer in here, than when she plunges into the frigid waters of the Bay and beyond.

"It's just skin so I really get to feel all of it," said Merhige.

The 16-year-old from Berkeley is breaking records in open water swimming. You can't come out of the water during swims that can span hours, and sometimes even days.

"I feel the most alive when I'm in that water. It's a very freaky feeling," said Merhige.

She's only a junior in high school but, for years, she's been among the top fundraisers for Swim Across America that benefits cancer research and patient programs.

Maya knows kids younger than her who are battling the disease, and some who have succumbed.

"Getting to honor their memories and honor their fights really is important to me," said Merhige.

From the Golden Gate Bridge, swimming around Manhattan in New York City, and from island to island in the warmer waters of Hawaii, Maya's efforts are helping cancer researchers.

"Swim Across America has allowed me to retain a course of staff about four scientists," said Dr. Julie Saba, a pediatric cancer physician at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital.

Saba is targeting new therapies and studying a particular cancer gene commonly discovered in children.

"It's not just the scientists. It's not just the doctors, it's not just one type of person. The whole community comes together and that's how that's how we make progress," said Saba.

As Saba and teams of other researchers continue to dig and discover, Maya keeps paddling through the water to test her limits.

"I am on my own on these long swims. It's been a really spiritual incredible experience for me," said Merhige.

Her long journey is just beginning. She's already training for another open swim wherever that may be next.

Swim Across America says this year, Maya has raised $25,475. In total, she has raised over $80,000.