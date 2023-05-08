One person injured in early morning San Leandro townhouse fire

PIX Now -- Top stories from the KPIX newsroom

SAN LEANDRO -- One person was suffering from smoke inhalation symptoms after an early Monday morning residential fire in a two-story San Leandro townhouse, authorities said.

Firefighters from the Alameda County Fire Department responded to the blaze in the 2400 block of Cheshire Court at 5:01 a.m. after receiving a call from a neighbor who saw flames and smoke.

Residents of the townhouse were evacuated without injury upon firefighters' arrival, but a neighbor suffered smoke inhalation and was being treated at the scene as of 7 a.m.

Alameda County Fire Division Chief Heather Marques said the fire was extinguished at about 6:20 a.m. Firefighters remained on scene past 7 a.m. inspecting the residence for flare ups, damage, and to salvage property.

Alameda County Fire responded with four engines, one heavy rescue truck and two battalion chiefs.

No firefighters were injured. The cause was under investigation.