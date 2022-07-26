One person dead in Antioch fire

ANTIOCH (BCN/CBS SF) -- Contra Costa Fire is reporting a single-alarm structure fire in Antioch which one person has died, the agency said Monday.

Crews arrived at 8:02 p.m. in 3300 block of Serpentine Drive and located one victim at the scene, a spokesperson for the department said.

The fire was under control by 8:31 p.m., Con Fire said, and two investigators are at the site to determine both the cause of the fire and the possible cause of the fatality.