One of San Francisco's "Painted Ladies" open as museum for fnnch's honey bear art

Art and history enthusiasts are being offered a rare chance to see inside one of San Francisco's iconic "Painted Ladies" across from Alamo Square. The interior of the "Pink Lady" has been transformed into a temporary art museum showcasing the work of its owner, San Francisco street artist fnnch.

"The way we think about it is, we are just inviting you into our home, to see an art collection," fnnch said.

The conversion into an art gallery marks a new chapter for both the artist and the historic home. fnnch explained the property's journey after he and his wife bought it in 2020.

"My wife and I attempted to remodel that house for our family, and we spent two years trying to get permits and were unable to. So, we put the house on the market, thought it was a bad time, 2022. So, we took it off the market, and it sat empty ever since."

Now, the house is far from empty. The exhibit features all 116 Honey Bear paintings from across fnnch's career, giving visitors a rare opportunity to step inside a Painted Lady.

Speaking at his San Francisco studio, fnnch described the inspiration behind the now-famous Honey Bear.

"To me, the honey bear is positive, nostalgic, and inclusive, so it's something positive for people to enjoy, and it hearkens back to a childhood where you want sugar, frankly. But it's got like positive vibes. And it's inclusive because it doesn't require a lot of cultural knowledge. You see it, you can understand it right away. You don't have to have, you know, studied art history to get what it means and to enjoy it," fnnch said.

The free exhibit welcomes both locals and tourists. Luciana Hernandez, visiting from Mexico, said she was drawn by her love for fnnch's work and the home's "Full House" nostalgia.

"Well, it's amazing as a tourist, it's fun to come here. Now they opened it up as a museum. So it's amazing to just come here, get inside, and now, you know, seeing all these little bears we have here that became so famous, it's amazing," Hernandez said.

Despite the honey bears' playful appearance, they require painstaking, hand-crafted work.

In addition to his creations on wood panels, fnnch's murals, many commissioned across the city, have become a recognizable symbol of San Francisco. However, not everyone embraces the artwork. Some critics argue that the honey bear has become commercialized and represents gentrification.

fnnch, however, remains committed to the city he says he loves.

"I still think SF is the best city in the world to live in. To me, it's really a culture of makers. You know, you're not judged here by what shoes you're wearing or what handbag you're holding. But, kind of like, what you're doing with your time," he said.

Each honey bear reflects a different community or theme, and fnnch said his mission is simple: to spread joy through art.

"To me, if like, you're having a bad day, and you see like a happy painting, maybe your day gets a little better. So, I say, life is hard enough without sad art. So, I'm just trying to bring some positivity. And I like seeing that myself, and I hope to do that with my own art for other people," he said.

The exhibit combines positivity, artistry, and a rare glimpse inside one of San Francisco's most famous Victorian homes.